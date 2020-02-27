45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

45ºF

Local News

SILVER ALERT: San Marcos police seek missing 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment

Larry Glenn Gooch last seen Wednesday at 1301 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: silver alert, missing man, san marcos, texas
Larry Glenn Gooch
Larry Glenn Gooch (KSAT)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police are looking for a 70-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment who was reported missing Wednesday.

Officials say Larry Glenn Gooch is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo on his chest and upper left arm.

Gooch was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1301 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos. Officials say he was driving a gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas license plate 3NRHS.

Officials believe Gooch’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Marcos police at 512-754-2208.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: