SILVER ALERT: San Marcos police seek missing 70-year-old man with cognitive impairment

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police are looking for a 70-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment who was reported missing Wednesday.

Officials say Larry Glenn Gooch is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo on his chest and upper left arm.

Gooch was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1301 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos. Officials say he was driving a gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas license plate 3NRHS.

Officials believe Gooch’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Marcos police at 512-754-2208.