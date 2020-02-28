Detectives searching for vehicle of interest after man found shot, killed in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest after a man was found shot, killed in his vehicle earlier this month.

Shaheen Elkhalili died from a gunshot wound Feb. 15 around 12 p.m. while driving his vehicle in the 6100 block of IH-10 near Foster Road, according to the SAPD.

Authorities identify man found shot, killed in vehicle on East Side

Police say Elkhalili’s two children were in the vehicle with him during the shooting but were not physically harmed.

A vehicle of interest has been identified by authorities, believed to be an early 90s Chevy/GMC single-cab pickup truck.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.