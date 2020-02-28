41ºF

Local News

KSAT 12 News Nightbeat, February 27, 2020

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – One woman was shot but police are investigating two crime scenes on the west side of town.

A neighborhood calling for a safety plan after a deadly shooting at Benavides park.

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visits San Antonio ahead of Super Tuesday.

