KSAT12 News at 6, February 27, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – We spoke exclusively with Senator Elizabeth Warren and asked her how important Texas voters are to her campaign.

Her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. That's what medical experts told the jury in the trial of a driver who crashed into another car killing that driver and seriously injuring 4 passengers.

We now know the name of the driver killed in a deadly crash Wednesday in East Bexar County.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.