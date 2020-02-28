Officials identify 42-year-old driver killed in East Side crash
The driver had a medical episode and crashed into a tree, per deputies
SAN ANTONIO – We now know the name of the driver killed in a deadly crash Wednesday in East Bexar County.
The medical examiner identified her as 42-year-old Erika Ann Wert.
The crash happened in the 11000 block of Highway 87 East, around 8 a.m.
Bexar County deputies believe Wert had a medical episode and crashed into a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
