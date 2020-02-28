Propane tanks explode after shed catches fire on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Propane tanks exploded after a shed caught fire Friday on the Southwest Side.

Firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Vincent Street for a small structure fire behind a home.

Fire officials said some propane tanks exploded at the scene.

But they knocked out the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported.