SAFD: Man squatting inside home rescued from fire

SAN ANTONIO – A man squatting inside an East Side home was rescued from a house fire overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Fredonia Street, not far from South Hackberry Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the fire was in the living room and going up a wall of the house.

Fire officials said they believe the man who was pulled out of the home was homeless and simply squatting there.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $1000.