Woman hospitalized in West Side shooting; 2 juveniles arrested in nearby robbery

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on the city’s West Side, police said.

Officers said the shooting may be connected to a robbery at a food mart near the 700 block of Cincinnati Avenue that happened before the shooting was reported on Thursday evening.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two juveniles fleeing from the scene of the robbery.

Officials said 25 to 30 minutes after the robbery, they received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Waverly Avenue.

Police said two people tried to steal a car from a woman. She didn’t have the keys to the vehicle and ran after she saw the two people with a weapon.

Officers say it appears the two people followed the woman and shot her. She was hit in the abdomen area one time.

Witnesses reported seeing two young males with a similar description to the robbery suspects at the scene of the shooting, officials said.

First responders took the woman to University Hospital. She was stable but had to undergo surgery since the bullet did not exit her body, police said.

The two juveniles were found and were arrested on a robbery charge. However, police say they are suspects in the shooting.

