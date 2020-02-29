Councilman seeks public feedback in planned renters commission town hall meeting

SAN ANTONIO – Earlier this month, we told you about a proposed renters commission within the city of San Antonio meant to look out for the rights of renters.

Now, the councilman behind the idea wants to hear from the community.

District One Councilman Robert Trevino is hosting a renters commission town hall meeting Saturday morning.

This is happening at San Antonio College Victory Center on North Main from 10 a.m. until noon.

Proposed San Antonio Renters Commission moving forward

Trevino says this sort of commission is needed because renters make up 47% of the population.

He also says that 88% of eviction cases are decided in favor of the landlord.

"We've gone to several eviction courts and seen what a lot of renters are going through when it comes to the eviction rates, which are alarming. There's a lot of people that are being evicted every single day. It's almost a thousand a month," Trevino said.

Trevino hopes a renters commission would be an accessible resource for renters in need of help.