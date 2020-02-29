KSAT12 News at 6, February 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – She was speeding, going 80 miles an hour, according to experts, when Rosalinda Olalde crashed broadside into a sedan killing it's driver and critically injuring 4 passengers.

The Center for Disease Control said there are now 11 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in San Antonio.

Crews are working to repair a 8-foot water main that ruptured Thursday in Houston.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.