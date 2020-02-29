SAFD: 3 people escaped safely from house fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were able to safely escape a house fire on the North Side Friday night.

San Antonio firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Legend Ranch Drive.

Officials say three people evacuated the home at the time of the fire; however, two of the family’s cats are still missing.

The fire was contained to the garage and the house suffered smoke damage, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.