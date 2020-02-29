Week in 2:10: Man arrested in son’s death; SAPD officer’s arbitration; Presidential candidates in SA
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
Father indicted in 2018 child abuse case days after baby dies in separate incident
SAPD officer’s arbitration appeal continues after ‘prank’ involving feces
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren talks 2020 with KSAT 12’s Steve Spriester in San Antonio
Parents weigh in after Comal ISD bus driver placed on leave amid investigation into alleged student segregation
