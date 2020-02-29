62ºF

Local News

Week in 2:10: Man arrested in son’s death; SAPD officer’s arbitration; Presidential candidates in SA

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday.

See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

Father indicted in 2018 child abuse case days after baby dies in separate incident

SAPD officer’s arbitration appeal continues after ‘prank’ involving feces

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren talks 2020 with KSAT 12’s Steve Spriester in San Antonio

Parents weigh in after Comal ISD bus driver placed on leave amid investigation into alleged student segregation

