KSAT12 GMSA at 8, March 1, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, a shopping center on the North West side is destroyed by a fire. The main business affected is the Mustafa grocery store.

A man is arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12 year old girl after picking her up from school.

Police was forced to shut down Hwy 90 after two vehicles crashed into each other causing other two vehicles to wreck as well.

And, weekend anchor Max Massey speaks with District 17 city councilwoman Ana Sandoval in today’s Leading SA.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.