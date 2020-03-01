SAPD: Suspect sought in convenience store robbery on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that robbed a convenience store on the far West Side of town.

Officers say an armed man wearing a white coat and a mask walked into a Circle K convenience store in the 100 block of Demya Drive around 12:30 a.m. and demanded all of the money at the register.

The suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and food, authorities say.

SAPD says the suspect was last seen heading down Demya Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7273.