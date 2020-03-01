Universal City officials team up to raise funds for lieutenant’s son battling leukemia

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Universal City officials are teaming up to raise funds for a Universal City Fire Department lieutenant’s son battling leukemia.

Officials will be taking part in a 5K Fun Run/Gear Run to help “Little Rhino make it to the finish line."

The race is set for Saturday, March 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and begins at the Converse Fire Department. The route ends at the Universal City Fire Department.

According to the race’s website, to register, it’s $25 per person and anyone can sign up.

The proceeds raised from the race will benefit the Tijerina Family and will help pay off medical expenses.

We want to thank everyone for all the love and support shown to Little Rhino and his family. He has started his... Posted by Universal City Professional Firefighters Association on Thursday, January 9, 2020

All firefighters, police officers, paramedics/EMTs, military and all other emergency service personnel are encouraged to take part in the race and wear their duty uniforms.

After the race, participants can enjoy live music, BBQ, refreshments and more, according to race planners.

A shuttle service will also be provided from the finish line to the start line, running from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. However, it will not be available to participants after the race, officials say.

The race is sponsored by United Healthcare, Methodist Healthcare, Bush’s Chicken!, Parks Partners, and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q.

Those that want to participate can register for the event the morning of the race, or can sign up by clicking here.

Even if you can’t take part in the race but want to make a donation to the Tijerina Family, you can do so by clicking here.