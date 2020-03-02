Home destroyed by fire in far West Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire destroyed a home in far West Bexar County late Sunday night.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at a home in 6800 block of Calle Fincias, not far from Highway 90 and Montgomery Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed.

Authorities said the house burned to the ground in roughly 15 minutes. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the one property.

There were no reported injuries.