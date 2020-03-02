KSAT12 News at 5, Mon. March 2

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

Judge Nelson Wolff has issued an emergency declaration amid the Coronavirus

North Star Mall is shut down while it undergoes a deep clean over a potential exposure to the Coronavirus

SAPD still searching for a man accused in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend

