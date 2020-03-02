70ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, Mon. March 2

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • Judge Nelson Wolff has issued an emergency declaration amid the Coronavirus
  • North Star Mall is shut down while it undergoes a deep clean over a potential exposure to the Coronavirus
  • SAPD still searching for a man accused in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend

