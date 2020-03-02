KSAT12 News Nightbeat, March 01, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Outrage and concern from local officials as a Coronavirus evacuee from Wuhan China, tested positive for COVID-19 .. after being released from quarantine.

The race for the democratic nomination continues and here in the Alamo City Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg addressed crowds of his supporters.

And, two people are in the hospital Sunday following a two vehicle crash.

