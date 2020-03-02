Officials: 2 drivers injured, passengers flee the scene after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say two drivers were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Gibbs-Sprawl Road and Branching Court.

San Antonio Police Department says a Dodge truck, carrying a driver and two other passengers, was traveling eastbound and attempted to turn left.

That’s when it turned in front of a Kia vehicle with a family of four inside, authorities say. The Kia had two parents and two kids in it at the time of the crash, per officials.

The truck overturned and two passengers in the truck fled the scene. Police say they are unsure of why the passengers fled and are not searching for them.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the Kia was also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.