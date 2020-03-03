East Central ISD school bus rear-ended by cement truck

SAN ANTONIO – An East Central Independent School District school bus was rear-ended by a cement truck early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Interstate 10 and Pfiel Road.

According to East Central ISD Police Chief George Dranowsky, Jr., the school bus had pulled into a driveway off the I-10 access road at the same time a cement truck had also stopped in the area.

Dranowsky said as the school bus backed out of the driveway, the cement truck driver also began to drive, but didn’t notice the bus was moving and rear-ended it.

The chief said the bus was full of students, but it is unclear how many.

There were no apparent injuries as a result of the accident. The students will be checked out by the nurses at their school, Dranowsky said.

Most of the students were loaded onto another school bus. One student was picked up by their parents.