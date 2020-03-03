KSAT 12 News Nightbeat, March 3, 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A judge denies a temporary restraining order filed by the city of San Antonio amid concerns of the coronavirus.
A crash on the east side leaves one person dead and sends one person to the hospital.
Police continue their search for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.
Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.