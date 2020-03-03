Man arrested after high-speed vehicle chase with deputies

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase began just after midnight near South Acme Road and Growdon Road, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 151.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had responded to a family violence call when the man fled in a black truck.

Deputies said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before he finally crashed his truck into a fence.

Authorities said the man tried to run, jumping 15 feet down onto Highway 151, where he was ultimately caught by deputies.

The man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries from the fall.