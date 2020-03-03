Man running across downtown street struck by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was struck by a vehicle while running across a downtown street early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight near West Commerce Street and North San Saba.

According to police, the man was hit by a vehicle that was driven by a woman who had just gotten off work.

Police said the woman stopped to render aid and no charges are expected to be filed.

The unidentified man was taken to downtown Baptist Hospital for his injuries.