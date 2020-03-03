Officials ID man who died after setting his parents’ home on fire, throwing Molotov cocktail

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead after barricading himself and setting his parents’ home on fire earlier this month has been identified.

David Earl Claborn, 29, died of smoke and soot inhalation, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the incident started after Claborn and his neighbor got into an altercation on Feb. 18. Throughout the night, Claborn allegedly broke windows at his neighbor’s house and set the neighbor’s car on fire in the 3400 block of Stonehaven Road.

20-year-old capital murder suspect dies after attempting suicide in Bexar County Jail, BCSO says

The following day, Claborn was seen retreating with a rifle into his home, which he shared with his parents, prompting a large response from local law enforcement and a standoff.

Police said at some point during the standoff, Claborn set fire to the home and threw a Molotov cocktail.

SWAT officers entered the home and found Claborn dead on the second story.