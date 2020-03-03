Texas university waiving tuition for families making $65K or less

HOUSTON – Students accepted to the University of Houston with a family income of less than $65,000 could have their tuition waived, according to the university.

The Cougar Promise, a way to “ensure a college education is accessible to students from low and middle-income families,” expanded the program to include more students starting in fall 2020.

The previous threshold for waived tuition was $50,000, up from the $30,000 mark when the Cougar Promise program began in 2008, according to CNN.

Richard Walker, the university’s vice president for student affairs and enrollment, said an estimated 2,000 new freshmen will benefit from the program each year. “We are always looking for new ways to provide support and guidance to fuel student success," he said.

Questions regarding eligibility and application deadlines can be found here.

Only mandatory fees and tuition are covered by the program and transfer students are not eligible.

For more questions about the Cougar Promise contact the scholarships and financial aid office at sfa@central.uh.edu or call 713-743-1010 and choose option 5.