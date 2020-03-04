67ºF

Adorable video alert: SA senior center, community channel Ferris Bueller in remake of ‘Twist and Shout’ scene

Watch this video and try not to say ‘aww’

Dawn Jorgenson, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone loves a good ’80s movie, right? “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” isn’t only a classic, it’s motivation that’s gotten the community and some area senior center residents moving.

The Adante, one of Sagora Senior Living center’s locations, brought some high energy in a recent recreation of the famous “Twist and Shout” scene from the movie.

Not only did residents from the senior living community get up and move, but so did a lot of other people in the San Antonio community.

Watch the video below and try not to say “aww.”

