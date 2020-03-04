Adorable video alert: SA senior center, community channel Ferris Bueller in remake of ‘Twist and Shout’ scene
SAN ANTONIO – Everyone loves a good ’80s movie, right? “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” isn’t only a classic, it’s motivation that’s gotten the community and some area senior center residents moving.
The Adante, one of Sagora Senior Living center’s locations, brought some high energy in a recent recreation of the famous “Twist and Shout” scene from the movie.
Not only did residents from the senior living community get up and move, but so did a lot of other people in the San Antonio community.
Watch the video below and try not to say “aww.”
