Body of man found in wooded area near Loop 410, police say
Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near Southeast Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue.
Police said they are working with the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man.
BCME will also determine the cause of the man’s death.
No other details were immediately released.
Check back to KSAT.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.