62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

62ºF

Local News

KSAT12 News at 5, Wed. March 4

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Alex Trevino, Video Editor

Tags: Newscast

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12:

  • A San Antonio murder suspect was found dead on the city’s south side
  • A local business owner says he is having to produce gallons of hand sanitizer each week amid the coronavirus
  • A woman who witnessed her mother’s boyfriend get fatally shot by SAPD officers says the shooting was justified

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: