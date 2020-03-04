Police looking for man who robbed Blanco Road Circle K

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Circle K on Feb. 17 at 2:40 a.m.

San Antonio Police Department officials said the man, who was only identified as white, walked into the store at 12070 Blanco Rd. and approached the clerk while placing his hand on his waistband, as if he was concealing a gun.

Police said the man demanded money from the clerk and ran from the store.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call 210-224-7867.