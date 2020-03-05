Appliance fire damages duplex on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An appliance fire damaged a duplex on the city’s far West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. in the 8100 block of Airlift Avenue, not far Loop 410 and Highway 90.

Firefighters said the appliance fire broke out on one side of the duplex.

The duplex’s resident was at work, but neighbors were home and called it in.

The damage to the structure is estimated at roughly $2,000.