Here’s when the 20-story luxury condo/hotel shaping SA’s skyline will open

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

One of the tallest and most anticipated downtown developments under construction in San Antonio is making progress.

In January 2018 construction began on the Arts Residences and the Thompson Hotel, a 20-story high-rise tower at 123 Lexington Ave. across from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Completion of the hotel and the first of 59 residential units is set for this summer. More condos will be completed throughout the year depending on demand and customizations, according to DC Partners.

