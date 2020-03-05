Iconic North San Antonio office tower hits the market
Tower sits near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is part of a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.
An iconic office tower in the North Central San Antonio submarket is now for sale.
San Pedro Plaza, a nine-story office tower directly south of North Star Mall at 7330 San Pedro Ave., was listed Feb. 25 by Cushman & Wakefield’s Central Texas Capital Markets Team, according to Crexi.com.
The 162,509-square-foot Class A tower off I-410 built in 1985 was last renovated in 2016. It is 57% leased, according to the listing. Because of the vacancy, Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) described this to be an “immediate value-add” opportunity in its listing.
