KSAT12 GMSA News at 6 a.m., March 5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Some considerate neighbors helped a Southeast Side woman escape a house fire early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

A local man was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

An appliance fire damaged a duplex on the city’s far West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

