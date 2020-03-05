KSAT12 News at 5, March 5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released a prepared statement Thursday through his campaign criticizing The Alamo redevelopment plan calling it "badly off track."

Health officials in Northwest Harris County in Houston are now reporting their first two cases of the novel Coronavirus.

A Judson ISD teacher is now facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting an 8-year-old female student.

