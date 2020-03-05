KSAT12 NEWS NIGHTBEAT, MARCH 4, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – After seven hours of deliberation, a jury returns guilty verdicts in a deadly drunk driving case.

A fiancee now hoping the public will help crack the case in the death of Shaheen Khalili.

A Texas man tests positive for COVID-19

