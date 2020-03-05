Texas looks for ways to persuade APS caseworkers to stay on job

SAN ANTONIO – A new program is boosting the pay of Adult Protective Services caseworkers and helping them make better decisions in an effort to cut down turnover rates.

Allisa Roland decided to make her second career as an APS caseworker. Eight months in she has learned, it’s definitely her calling.

“We’re called to do this because it’s not something easy,” she said while driving to the office in her vehicle.

Roland spends most of her workday on the road to see clients, and she sometimes pulls over into parking lots to make phone calls or log into her computer.

“I get to apply what I love, which is services,” Roland said. “For me here with this job is I go in and there’s a need. There’s something that someone has that they need help with, be it provider services, home health. They may need their house cleaned. They may need their light bill paid.”

The job of a caseworker can be daunting, with an overload of cases or simply the emotional toll of what they see. APS recently started a new mentor program that aims to help.

Aubrey Buitron, a mentor, said the program, which didn’t exist when she started her job, is making a difference for new hires and helping caseworkers and front-line supervisors earn more money.

“For me, I excelled, but not everyone (did). So me being a mentor now, I realize the things I experienced. I don’t want that to happen to my protege,” she said.

New caseworkers have someone to reach out to with questions or for a second opinion. This, in turn, helps clients get better services.

Last year, more than 12,000 abuse cases were handled by Bexar County APS workers. The cases ranged from financial to sexual to physical abuse.

As Baby Boomers age, keeping caseworkers on the job is a priority.

APS says the starting pay for caseworkers is about $42,000 a year.