VIA removes temporary bus stop after riders raise safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO – A temporary VIA bus stop has passengers concerned for their safety because it is located in a grassy area off Quintana Road near Harmon Avenue near a construction zone.

Christi Wolfington, a student at the nearby St. Philip’s College-Southwest Campus, said she takes the 524 bus route to and from school. She said the bus is her only means of transportation.

“It’s been a bad circumstance,” Wolfington said.

Construction has been taking place on the road where the bus stop was initially located. Wolfington was surprised when she saw the route she has to take to get picked up.

“We have to go through the construction site just to get to our bus stop?” she said.

Wolfington said she and her classmates must avoid potholes, mud and machinery to get to the temporary location.

“The people looking at the construction site aren’t paying attention, and at any moment they could veer off and hit us,” Wolfington said.

Angel Orozco waits for the bus along the busy road. She said the wait has become longer because of the construction.

“If a nice little accident were to happen here, we’re more likely to be a part of it if we’re not able to move out of the way,” she said.

Orozco said she has avoided vehicles that have driven up on the grassy spot where she and others wait.

“It’s just scary to have to stand here where there’s no protection,” Orozco said.

Lorraine Pulido, a VIA spokeswoman, told KSAT the safety of their riders is their “number one priority."

Pulido said VIA will remove the temporary bus stop. She advised passengers to use the bus stop located on Norton Street and Harmon Avenue to avoid the construction zone.