Comal ISD 6th grader becomes published author

SAN ANTONIO – A sixth grade student in the Comal Independent School District can now claim she is a published author after her 500-word essay was included as part of a bimonthly magazine.

Mayumi Torres, 11, of Pieper Ranch Middle School had her essay titled “Bill Pickett, the Bulldogger” included in the February issue of Wild West Magazine, a part of HistoryNet.com.

As a result of the publication, Torres received a certificate, a letter and a plaque.

According to a press release, Torres along with her fellow Pre-AP English language arts classmates entered the writing contest as an assignment. David Lauterborn, the managing editor of Wild West accepted the top 12 essays, and he and his staff chose the winning entry.

The “Young Author Award” honorees also include Logan Barker, Stevie Conrad, Ryan Cortez, Nicholus Jordon Crow, Rebekah Deemer, Kennedi Diamond, Carter Graham, Andrew Grinestaff, Alec Nohe, Grant Oling and Hunter Samples. The ELA teachers who made it happen are Nichole Reid, Amy Wiley and Nina Guevara.