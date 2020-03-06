Fiesta Flambeau to announce 2020 grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association on Friday will announce the grand marshal for the 2020 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Buena Vista Theater on UTSA’s downtown campus.

Last year, the parade featured local, out of town and out of state bands along with dance groups, marching units, equestrian units and floats.

The parade is hailed as the largest illuminated night parade in the nation, and is viewed by approximately 700,000 people on the streets of downtown San Antonio and another 1.5 million on TV.

