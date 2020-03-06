Man, 23, accused of kicking pregnant woman in stomach, holding knife to her neck arrested, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man accused of kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach and holding a knife to her neck is facing charges, according to arrest documents.

The victim and Thomas Clayton Fleming were arguing at a home on Ranch Valley on the West Side on Thursday, the documents stated.

Police said they were called, and the victim claimed Fleming kicked her in the stomach, hit her on the head, held a knife to her neck and choked her during two separate arguments.

The documents stated that the victim showed signs of being choked.

Fleming was arrested on an assault charge.