Report: San Antonio named one of the most hardworking cities in US

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio isn’t just known as a destination for exceptional food choices or the Alamo.

According to a new report from WalletHub, the Alamo City took the 53rd spot out of the 116 most hardworking cities in the nation.

WalletHub compared some of the most-populated cities in the nation for the report based on two main elements: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

Some of the “Direct Work Factors” include the number of average workweek hours, employment rates, the share of households where no adults work, the share of workers not using their vacation time and more.

The “Indirect Work Factors” include average commute times, the number of workers with multiple jobs, the average amount of leisure time spent per day, and other contributing elements.

According to WalletHub, San Antonio wasn’t the only Texas city that made the list:

Irving, Texas ranked as the 5th most hardworking city in the U.S.

Corpus Christi, Texas came in 7th place

Austin, Texas ranked 9th, followed by Plano, Texas as 10th

Dallas, Texas came in 13th

Fort Worth, Texas ranked as the 17th most hardworking city

Arlington, Houston, Garland, Laredo and El Paso also made the list.

Anchorage, Alaska was named as the most hardworking city in the nation. Detroit, Michigan ranked as the 116th most hardworking city in the U.S.

To read the full report, click here.