KSAT12 GMSA at 8, March 7, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, a man with a gunshot wound is in critical condition after driving off the road crashing into a light pole.

Investigators were called to a fire at a home in the South side. Seven people able to get out safely and arson is investigating.

Yelp San Antonio canceled the Fiesta medal event due to Coronavirus concerns.

And, Alicia Barrera was live at the Multiple Sclerosis annual walk.

