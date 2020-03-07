Last weekend to tiptoe through the tulips at Texas-Tulips San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The tulip season is almost over. At least, it is in La Vernia at Texas-Tulips San Antonio.

Visitors can enjoy the tulip fields one last time for the season this weekend. The fields are open until Sunday, March 8, and will close for the season Monday, March 9, according to the TTSA Instagram page.

The ’U-pick’ giant tulip field opened in late January after much anticipation. The field is widely-known by visitors as a great location for taking photos or just enjoying the simple beauties Texas has to offer.

Although the tulip field near San Antonio is closing for the season, Texas-Tulip’s second tulip field location, near Dallas, is now open for spring break, according to Texas-Tulips’ website.

The second location will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., from now until late March or early April.

There is also a $5/person entrance fee, according to its website.

The tulip field is located at 10656 FM 2931, Pilot Point, TX, 76258.

For more information about the tulip farms, click here.