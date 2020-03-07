SA’s first GorditaFest coming to West Side on May 3

SAN ANTONIO – If you love gorditas, live music and dancing, San Antonio’s first and only GorditaFest may be your kind of event.

GorditaFest will be held May 3 at Rosedale Park on the West Side.

Visitors will have the chance to taste gorditas with barbacoa, al pastor, carnitas and other types of fillings from several Texas vendors. The event will also have carnival snacks, local arts and crafts, live music and other different types of vendors.

The music lineup includes the following acts: AJ Hernz, Volcan, Destiny Navaira y Remedio, The Chris Cuevas Project , Los Callejeros, Bidi Bidi Banda and Papi Chulo.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., and entry is free until 4 p.m. on May 3. After that, there will be a $5 cover until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit gorditafest.com.