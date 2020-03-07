This 40-ton, 76-foot long barbecue pit will smoke over 8,000 pounds of meat for charity

BRENHAM, TX – Barbecue has become a staple in Texas. But for Terry Folsom, it’s a way of giving back.

The Brenham native is offering his “world-famous” 18-wheeler barbecue pit to give back to Houston-area charities, such as Texas Children’s Hospital or MD Anderson. He, his family and a team of local chefs previously served first responders and victims of Hurricane Harvey, feeding over 55,000 people.

According to Folsom, it can smoke between 8,000 to 12,000 pounds of meat and takes over two hours to preheat.

“It’s rewarding to see people happy,” Folsom said, “It’s not an ego thing."

The former truck driver bought his own Peterbilt model truck in 1997, then bought the 18-wheeler from a world-champion barbecue pitmaster from Louisiana seven years ago, customizing it to fit the Texas theme.

Measured at 76 feet and weighing in at 40 tons, the smoker contains 800-square-feet of cooking area, a Texas-shaped firebox in the rear and custom Texas-shaped dampers. The project took six months to complete in Houston.

Charities interested can contact Folsom at his Facebook page or email at aclasscarriers@gmail.com.

You can check out the 18-wheeler in action below, featured on a recent episode of “Ridiculous Rides” from YouTube.