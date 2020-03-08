El Paso PD: Suspects sought for leaving 11 puppies inside dumpster near baseball field

EL PASO – Eleven puppies were found inside of a cardboard box in a dumpster near a baseball field earlier this week and El Paso Police Department is looking for the person or people responsible.

Police say two people were having their evening walk Wednesday, around 8 p.m., in the 3500 block of Morenci Street at the Alta Vista Optimist Baseball Field when they walked by a dumpster and heard what they believed sounded like “a baby crying.”

When they went to look inside, they found a water-soaked cardboard box containing 11 puppies, all which appeared to be two-days-old with umbilical cords still attached and eyes closed, according to authorities.

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Animal Cruelty Case - On 03-04-20 at about 8pm twoindividuals were having their evening walk when they walked by a trash bin. Thepeople heard what they described as a baby cry... More info: https://t.co/IjDXl9WMyJ — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) March 6, 2020

All of the puppies were alive and police say the people that discovered them were able to rescue them. However, animal cruelty authorities were also notified, per El Paso PD.

Police say the day the puppies were found, a baseball game had been going on at the park.

The puppies were likely placed in the dumpster the day before, around 8 p.m., and were born sometime between March 1st through March 4th, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on the puppies are urged to contact the animal cruelty tip line at 915-212-0800.

