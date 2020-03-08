KSAT12 GMSA at 8, March 8, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, a man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the West side. According to SAPD the driver is being charged with intoxication assault.

SAPD discovered a home with eight liner gambling machines. 12 People have been detained and interviewed but Police are still looking for the owner of the home.

In today’s edition of Leading SA, Max Massey sat down with District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval to talk about the first climate action plan voted last fall.

And, Alicia Barrera was live at the Paella Fest where hundreds of cheffs from San Antonio and around the world go head-to-head to create the best paella dishes.

