KSAT12 News at 5:30, March 8, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Federal officials announcing Sunday the more than 3,500 quarantined passengers from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship will be quarantined at four military locations including Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street on Sunday.

And, one week following a fire at Mustafa Grocery Store and now the community is coming together to help the store owners get back on their feet.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.