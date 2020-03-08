SAPD: Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police say he was hit by a vehicle on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened at 3:05 a.m. Sunday at Woodlawn Avenue and Bandera Road.

A man was attempting to cross Woodlawn Avenue when police say a vehicle pulled up and hit him in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver did stop to render aid, but he was later taken into custody. Authorities also believe he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He is facing a charge of intoxication assault, and will likely face other charges, according to SAPD.

The investigation is still ongoing.