Small house fire prompts large firefighter response on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio firefighters were called to the West Side Sunday afternoon after a small house reportedly filled with flames.

Nine fire units responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Merida Street.

Firefighters say they had to work quickly to keep the fire from spreading to other residences on the property.

The house was divided into some small apartments, most of which were impacted by the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.